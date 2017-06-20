Bella Hadid and Drake Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving a Restaurant Together

If you’re looking for your next Hollywood couple to obsess over, look no further than Drake and Bella Hadid. The 30-year-old rapper and 20-year-old model are the latest subject of the dating rumor mill for—get this—leaving a restaurant together. (*Gasps*)

Now, we weren’t born yesterday and we know enjoying a meal together doesn’t mean anything in this day and age. But on the off-chance that Drake and Bella are a thing (because, you know, we’re all thirsty for some hot celebs getting together), here’s a rundown of what happened.

On Monday, Drake and Bella were photographed leaving The Nice Guy, a trendy Los Angeles restaurant, together. Cameras caught Bella leaving in one of Drake’s cars as her rumored beau trailed not too far behind. While the two left at different exits—Bella went through the front, while Drake exited out the back—rumor has it that they left at the same time.

This wasn’t an early-bird hangout, either. Drake reportedly arrived at around 12:45 a.m., while Bella got there about a half-hour later at 1:20 a.m. They allegedly left together at 4 a.m. Yeah, just a casual Monday night, right?

While there’s no telling where they headed after leaving the restaurant, the stars are both newly single (Drake and Jennifer Lopez reportedly broke up in February, while Bella split from The Weeknd in November) so there’s no harm in a little rendezvous.

Though there’s no confirmation that the two are an item, fans are pointing out that the pair semi-matched with white, black, and red outerwear—if that means anything.

So, there are two possibilities here. Drake and Bella are *actually* a couple and we get bragging rights for calling it—or the two just love a good late-night meal. We mean, who doesn’t?