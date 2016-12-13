The One Thing Bella Hadid Says Her Diet Includes Every Day

Live from “vacation” in the Bahamas, which is basically just a really glitzy PR trip with a bevy of fellow models, Bella Hadid has Snapchatted the one thing she eats “everyday” [sic]. And it is—drumroll, please—a grilled cheese and french fries. Honestly, we’re not buying it. Feels as though we’re back in the era of when celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie were scary skinny and posing beside burgers for the paps.

“My meal everyday,” she posted alongside a tantalizing shot of a partially eaten grilled cheese, a glass ramekin of fries, a tinier ramekin of ketchup, and a cloth napkin (what, did you think Queen B would use paper?).

The Victoria’s Secret models do like to chow down on social media. The gang went to town on some burgers and mac and cheese in Paris after the show, as per various Snapchat accounts. In one video, you can hear, “Kendall, we’ve been here for, like, three minutes. Are you OK? Are you OK? You’re almost done.” Jenner doesn’t really speak—she just continues devouring her burger.

Hadid claimed a month ago that she “really didn’t mean to” lose so much weight of late. “Like, I want boobs. I want my ass back,” she told People. “But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”

That is a great point, and we agree: Everyone should be allowed to have whatever body they have, and as long as they’re happy and healthy, everyone should live and let live. Thin-shaming is just as destructive as fat-shaming, and we were all born with different metabolisms—and different access to personal trainers, nutritionists, fitness experts, and the like.

In summation: BRB, off to murder a grilled cheese and fries—and tomato soup too, while we’re at it. As to what Ms. Hadid does or does not eat, well—that’s between her, God, and her nutritionist. But we have to say: All this fitspo and foodspo can be a bit oppressive. Eat what you want to eat, don’t eat what you don’t want to eat, and everything in moderation. Including scrolling through Snapchat.