Bella Hadid Took Her Look from Day to Night in One Simple Step

Don’t freak out, but I’m pretty sure Bella Hadid just reached the pinnacle of sartorial efficiency.

On Wednesday, the model posted a handful of pictures to her Instagram story. Two were throwback photos of Michael Jackson (likely to commemorate the late star’s birthday, August 29). And the other two showed her wearing a boxy gray suit—which she appropriately paired with clunky black boots.

Later that night, Hadid was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the same pants and boots, but they looked completely transformed. She’d taken off the oversized blazer to reveal a black bralette underneath, as well as a matching black belt holding up her high-waisted pants. But instead of tossing her jacket aside once she no longer needed it, she tied it around her waist—making the pants look even chunkier than they already did.

For starters, I have serious respect for anyone willing to tie a jacket around their waist and wear it around. It’s a totally sensible thing to do—especially now that we’re transitioning from hot summer days to cooler autumn ones—and I’m pretty psyched to see Hadid popularizing the look. Not to mention, the potential to transition from work-appropriate day look to sexy night-out ensemble is endless, as Hadid so expertly demonstrated here.

But it’s not just the practicality of the outfit that’s getting me—it’s the riskiness, too. Weighting your outfit so it’s super light on top and super heavy on bottom is a bold move; it defies balance, order, harmony and a bunch of other things we’ve grown up learning to value in fashion. But this look reminds us some rules are meant to be broken—especially when you’re Bella Hadid and you can literally pull off anything.