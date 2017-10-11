Bella Hadid No Longer Cares About Ex The Weeknd Dating Selena Gomez

Leave it to Bella Hadid‘s mom, Yolanda Hadid, to divulge details about her daughter’s love life on national TV. On Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, the 53-year-old mom of three was asked how her daughter feels about her ex, The Weeknd, and his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez. And, like the embarrassing mom she is, Yolanda ‘fessed up fast.

“Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez?” Cohen asked.

“Not anymore, I think,” Yolanda replied.

Though Yolanda didn’t delve deeper, her answer suggested that there was a time when the 21-year-old model had feelings about her ex’s new and very public relationship. In case you didn’t know, Bella and The Weeknd dated for a year and a half, from April 2015 to November 2016. Two months after splitting, The Weeknd was photographed making out with Gomez. The two are currently still together.

Bella’s eagerness to move on might be because of a new man in her life. In June, after leaving a club together, the younger Hadid sister and Drake sparked dating rumors. The rumors were ignited recently when news broke that the 30-year-old rapper threw the model an extravagant 21st birthday party. Like the hard-hitting reporter he is, Cohen also asked Yolanda about Bella’s rumored new beau.

“There are rumors that Bella is dating Drake. Is that true?” Cohen asked.

“Are you kidding! What are we [doing] here?” Yolanda replied.

Of course, Cohen came prepared with the receipts. After bringing up that Drake recently hosted Bella’s birthday bash, Yolanda fibbed that she didn’t know. Catching Yolanda in her lie, Cohen reminded her that she was there, which is when the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted that Drake and Bella are simply “friends.”

Once again, Cohen is doing God’s work by grilling celebrities (and their moms!) for juicy details on their relationships. Watch the full interview with Yolanda, below.