You Can Snag Bella Hadid’s Crop Top from ASOS for $29

It’s not every day you can cop Bella Hadid‘s style. The model typically steps out in designer duds that’d cost us mere mortals a small fortune. A glazed Fendi pencil skirt that runs a cool $2,290? A Tag Heuer watch worth $2,400? A printed Prada purse with a $2,400 price tag?

The list, as you can likely imagine, goes on. But one of the most affordable items on it: a fluffy white crop top.

Last Wednesday, Hadid took to the streets of New York in an ensemble worthy of Cher from Clueless: a double-breasted blush blazer, a matching blush mini skirt, pink sneakers and tiny pink sunglasses. She layered all of this over a fuzzy white crop top—the perfect undershirt for her statement blazer, and the perfect complement to her slightly high-waisted mini skirt.

As it turns out, that aforementioned crop top is currently for sale at one of your go-to fast-fashion retailers. It’s an ASOS Design original, and you can buy it for a lean $29.

Shocked? We are, too. We had no idea Hadid paid any attention to the fast-fashion scene. We’re actually tempted to comb back through all her recent ensembles to see if any other affordable pieces were hiding out between the luxury, $2,000+ ones.

Well, that’s the second thing on our to-do list. The first is to snag that ASOS crop top (ASOS Design knit top, $29 at ASOS) while we still can. Like we said before, it’s not every day we have the opportunity to steal Hadid’s style—gotta take full advantage while we can.