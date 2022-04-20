Bella Hadid Wore A Sexy Indiana Jones Look & Honestly, It’s Perfect For Coachella

Scroll To See More Images

With Coachella weekend one in the books, we finally have an answer to what festival fashion looks like in 2022 and the result is honestly a bit chaotic. With influencers doing the most with glitter and glam and mega-celebs showing up in jeans and a white tank top (I’m looking at you Hailey Bieber), it seemed like people were dressing for completely different events. If there’s one thing that could’ve pulled the whole vibe together, it would’ve been Bella Hadid’s Coachella outfit. Unfortunately, the model turned fashion icon didn’t attend weekend one, but here’s hoping she shows up to save weekend two.

The thing is, even if Bella Hadid doesn’t attend Coachella this year, she’s already worn the perfect outfit to give you all the festival fashion inspo you’ll need. Her look from the Jacquemus Fall/Winter 2021 Ready to Wear show is absolute desert perfection. The sandy camel tones of the look fit into the dusty festival environment. In crowds of sequined bra tops, Nike Air Force 1’s and mesh dresses, playing into the feel of the desert and channeling Indiana Jones is honestly the best way to blend in with the surroundings and stand out in the fashion sphere.

Now let’s break down the Indiana Jones turned fashion icon aesthetic. For starters, monochrome colors (especially in neutral tones) will automatically make the outfit appear put together and sleek without looking like too much effort went into it. Once you have a tan toned ‘fit, it’s time to focus on playing up the details—the cut outs and suede material on the sleeves in this outfit is what elevates it to festival fashion status.

I love that the bra top and low-waisted skirt presents the opportunity to show off a little skin but it’s balanced out by the longer skirt length and sleeve overlay. Finally, the bright blue bag gives an incredible and necessary pop of color. Accessories don’t need to be layered on like crazy if they’re truly good.

If you’re obsessed with Bella Hadid’s exact Jacquemus runway look (like I am) pieces of it are currently available to shop online but be warned, it costs a pretty penny. Not to worry, I’ve included other pieces below to recreate the look for less just in time for weekend two and every other music festival on your summer schedule.

Jacquemus Blue ‘Le Ciuciu’ Bag

This gorgeous bright blue bag is at the forefront of my festival and summer vision board.

Beaded Baguette Bag

If you love the Jacquemus bag but can’t justify the splurge, this blue beaded baguette is another great option. It will be the accessory of the summer and will ook just as great worn for a night out in the city.

Crop Shirt

With this cutout long sleeve shirt, you’ll be ready to star in the next Indiana Jones sequel. It would pair well with a skirt or cargo pants.

Jacquemus Beige ‘Le Bandeau Beijo’ Bra

Jacquemus makes the most beautiful bra tops that can be worn solo or layered under a blazer or shirt—you name it. They are pricey but will be worth the investment because of the versatility.

Crete Skirt

This soft linen skirt will keep you cool and collected whether it’s in the desert or on the beach.

Amira Crop Top

If you want to add a little color to the look, this green set is the perfect alternative. You can get the matching skirt in green or the full set in black.