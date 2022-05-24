Bella Hadid’s Cannes Dress Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no greater feeling than receiving a compliment on an outfit and getting to reply, “Thanks, it’s vintage.” If anyone knows the joy of an incredible archival fashion find, it’s vintage-queen Bella Hadid. The supermodel is known for wearing rare designer vintage pieces and Bella Hadid’s Cannes Film Festival dress may just be her best look yet.

Every year the Cannes Film Festival takes over the South of France and reminds us what true festival fashion looks like (sorry, Coachella). Actors, directors, models and agents descend on the coastal city to walk the red carpet in couture gowns and to promote the year’s most notable films. Amongst layers of pink tulle and silver sequins, Hadid emerges time after time in a spectacular black gown and as expected, she arrived just in time to steal the show— or, in the words taken from Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story from earlier this week, “If she’s going to do one thing it’s get on a plane to save the Cannes red carpet … year after year.”

With major appearances from Anne Hathaway and Elle Fanning, whether the Cannes red carpet actually needed saving is up for debate (you can judge all of the other celebrity looks here)—regardless, Bella Hadid certainly showed up and served. Hadid graced the red carpet for The Innocent 75th-anniversary screening in a vintage Versace gown from the 1987 collection and proved that vintage really always is better.

The strapless dress sculpted a dramatic hourglass shape with a tight bodice and skirt contrasting the peplum draping around the waist. The dress’s skirt is made of velvet which gives a reminiscent feel of classic Old Hollywood cinema. Bella Hadid took a “less is more” approach with stunning diamond teardrop earrings and a singular diamond ring as her only accessories. The look was created by notable celebrity stylist, Law Roach, who is most commonly credited for working with Zendaya on all of her best red carpet looks.

Bella Hadid kept the look dark and consistent with her hair and makeup—her eyes were rimmed with thick black eyeliner and her hair was slicked back (a Bella Hadid signature look) into a tight bun. The few strands of hair falling on Hadid’s face were almost thick enough to be considered side bangs—perhaps that’s the next vintage trend the model will bring back.

As Gigi Hadid pointed out in her Instagram story, this wasn’t Bella Hadid’s first time dominating the Cannes red carpet. Hadid has attended the festival in 2016, 2017 and 2021 in a variety of dramatic ensembles. Most notably, she wore a Schiaparelli dress that featured a gold brass lung necklace across her chest at last year’s festival. In an interview with Vogue, Bella Hadid said, “I always knew I was going to wear this dress when I saw this dress…it was a work of art.”

Up until now, Kim Kardashian’s vintage Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look was the best thing to be pulled from the archives but it’s safe to say, she’s got some competition.