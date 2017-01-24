StyleCaster
Share

NSFW: Bella Hadid Went Out Last Night in Paris with Her Breasts Fully Out

What's hot
StyleCaster

NSFW: Bella Hadid Went Out Last Night in Paris with Her Breasts Fully Out

by
NSFW: Bella Hadid Went Out Last Night in Paris with Her Breasts Fully Out
Photo: Getty

Bella Hadid went out last night in Paris in a completely see-through dress. The only thing she wore under the sheer confection: A pair of Christian Dior boyshorts. Hadid partied with BFF Kendall JennerA$AP RockyChiara Ferragni, Eva Herzigova et al. at the Dior Haute Couture Bal Masque, a masquerade party that looked like a seriously fun party.

Hadid has been really bringing it in the transparent clothing department of late, but she outdid herself last night. Have a look for yourself.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

“Yes, these are my nipples. You may look.”

Here’s A$AP Rocky full-on not even trying to pretend like he’s not staring at Hadid’s breasts.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, and Bella Hadid attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Bal Masque as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Dior)

Photo: Getty

And then they had a good laugh at how fun it was to peek at her nipples together. (With A$AP Ferg doing … something in the background.)

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

MORE: Bella Hadid Flashed Her Breasts in Paris in a Sheer Top

Hadid also paired a black masquerade mask with her nipples, which looked like this:

Eva Herzigova

Photo: Getty

And Jenner was trying her damnedest to resemble Audrey Hepburn, but failing. What are these clip-on bangs? Who knows, but one thing is for sure: They’re not competing with Hadid’s nipples.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

MORE: Bella Hadid Follows This Insane Diet and Exercise Routine

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share