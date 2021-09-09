The $17 Bra That Bella Hadid Loves Will Replace Your T-Shirt Collection This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

If you had to pick a trio of celebs to give you fashion advice, what are the chances it’d consist of Halsey, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner? Probably pretty high. Though they aren’t necessarily vocalizing their guidance, they are showing it. Each one of these ladies has been spotted wearing the same cooling bamboo bra and somehow, it costs under $20? It’s like they knew we spent all of our money on fall candles and pumpkin spice hot chocolate bombs.

The trendiest bra in Hollywood is shockingly simple in looks, which is why it’s such a closet staple. Take a page from Bella Hadid’s book and wear the world’s tiniest cropped tee on top of it. The subtle peak-through gives a sexy edge to any ensemble, and it’s seriously effortless. Plus, the bamboo bralette is wire- and seam-free, so you know it’s going to fit like a second skin and feel as comfortable as a cloud.

Made with a mix of bamboo, nylon, and spandex, this bra has everything you’d want: stretchy, cozy, and flattering. It doesn’t come with any annoying extras, like push-up padding, hard-to-finagle fasteners, and uncomfortable underwires that never seem to fit right.

JIC you aren’t aware, bamboo material is seriously game-changing for underwear (there’s a reason it’s used in so many popular bedding sets). It’s breathable and sweat-wicking, so you can wear it in hot weather with ease, or pair it under a bunch of layers in the winter.

More than 1,300 shoppers have given the bra a perfect rating, crediting its “perfect” fit and support.

“I bought a size medium a year ago and it’s become the only bra I will wear,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I adore the fit, the feel of the bamboo viscose fabric and the way it is stretchy but also supports. I am not looking for serious support, just not to be jiggling all around all the time. I love it SO MUCH that I have decided to buy two more. I am a bra freak and own about 50 bras, all the light support type, and this one is BY FAR the best.”

If you’re worried about your breasts drooping or looking funky in this wire-free top, stop those thoughts immediately. The Boody Body bra has ribbing that contours your bust and enhances your natural shape. Plus, the thicker straps keep everything lifted and in place. This all provides a subtle boost that’s flattering, natural-looking, and secure.

