Bella Hadid Just Went Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend—& He’s Friends With Travis Scott

Everyone wants to know who Bella Hadid’s boyfriend is, especially after the model appeared to subtly debut their romance on social media. Obviously, we have all the deets.

But first, in case you missed it: Bella seemingly confirmed the relationship on Thursday, July 8, when she decided to share a rare photo of herself and her new beau on Instagram. The photo was the last pic included in a series of shots from her time in France during Paris Fashion Week 2021, and in it, fans could see Bella embracing her new boyfriend, Marc Kalman. “Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾,” she captioned the post “Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹” It doesn’t get any better than that!

Though, this all begs the question: Who is Marc Kalman? For everything we know about Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend—including his job, and when and how they met—just keep on reading below!

When did Bella Hadid & Marc Kalman start dating?

Though Bella and Marc went IG official in July 2021, the pair first sparked dating rumors in March after Instagram celebrity gossip account, Deux Moi, shared an anonymous tip claiming the model was dating someone new. Fans finally learned the mystery man’s name in June, when The Daily Mail shared a video of Bella and her “rumored beau” grabbing lunch together in New York City.

Bella and Marc’s relationship comes two years after the model split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd. Bella and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) started dating in 2015 and called off their relationship for good in August 2019.

How did Bella Hadid & Marc Kalman meet?

It’s likely that Bella and Marc met through mutual friends. According to his website, Marc has a long history of working with Travis Scott—a.k.a. Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy. And as many fans of Bella know, the model is super close friends with Kylie’s sister, Kendall. So it’s possible that the pair were introduced through this KarJenner connection!

Who is Marc Kalman?

Marc is an artistic director who has experience working in the fashion and music industry. As mentioned previously, Marc has worked with Travis Scott in the past, having designed the rapper’s album artwork with the help of artist Corey Damon Black. Marc has also worked on branding projects for Milk Studio and logo designs for the clothing brand A Bathing Ape. In the past, Marc even served as a fashion assistant for the New York Times and T Magazine, according to his website.