Bella Hadid Responds to Thin-Shaming Over Her Victoria’s Secret Fitting Photos

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is days away, but not everyone is pleased with how Bella Hadid looks. Ahead of the 2018 show on November 8, the 22-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from her fitting. But instead of a positive a response, she was met with body-shamers who criticized how “disturbing” and “thin” she looked in the pictures.

The Instagram, which featured five pictures of Hadid in black lingerie and snake-skin boots, was slammed by body-shamers for how much of them model’s bones and ribcage was showing. A few comments included.

“Skin and bone. That second page is quite frankly disturbing.”

“I have nothing against being slim but this is unhealthy on so many levels. Shame on @victoriassecret for encouraging and promoting this totally unrealistic image. We must put an end to the concept of looks = value.”

“I will never understand why bones protruding through skin is considered beautiful.”

“I think @bellahadid is gorgeous but she does look a bit boney in these photos and I worry how this will impact some women with body issues.”

But Hadid wasn’t going to let her body-shamers get the last word. Soon after the body-shaming, Hadid edited her Instagram caption to respond to her critics, explaining that everyone’s body is different and people have different reactions to healthy diets and exercise. “all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟,” she wrote.

Can we lay off her already?