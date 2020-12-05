Bella Hadid’s Lacy Black Bra Just Inspired Me To Up My Lingerie Game

Scroll To See More Images

Without much to do during quarantine, I’ve found myself stalking celebrity Instagram accounts for fashion inspiration. Even though few of us are leaving the house, celeb fashion inspo is at an all-time high, from fluffy slippers as seen on Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Aniston’s favorite leggings. Today’s must-have? Bella Hadid’s lacy black bra is the latest piece to catch my attention, thanks to the model’s Instagram stories today, which she later documented on the feed(!) so you know she really loved the look.

Bella posted a sultry video to her Instagram stories wearing a black lacy bra under a black zip-up hoodie. She completed the look with layered gold jewelry including a chunky chain choker and a nameplate necklace. Her hair was styled in her signature slicked-back high ponytail. She showed off her lingerie wearing just one strap, which has me thinking it’s a convertible bra. You know we stan a two-fer product here at STYLECASTER, so anything that can be both a regular and strapless bra is extra useful in my book.

This whole look is very Bella Hadid in all the right ways, and although I probably won’t be pairing a bra with just an unzipped hoodie in public any time soon, I could definitely treat myself to something sexy to wear under my sweatshirts.

The best personal pick-me-up when you’re feeling drab? A new bra to make you feel your sexiest, perfect for sending selfies to your quarantine bae, even if they’re just on the other side of the couch. And hey, if you’re really feeling yourself, why not post a little thirst trap on Instagram, just to show your exes what they’re missing (Did you hear that, The Weeknd??).

We’re not sure exactly which bra Bella is wearing in her post, but we are sure you’ll want to add these dupes to your cart ASAP. Ahead, pretty lacy black bras to level up your sexy selfies and make you feel like your best self, even in quarantine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Quarter Cup Bra

This bra looks most like the one Bella posted on Instagram and we’re loving the sexy, luxe vibes thanks to the quarter cup and lace trim. You can even get the matching black lace garter and underwear to complete the look.

Black Demi Cup Bra

This bra also has the plain black demi cup with lace trim like Bella’s and looks like it provides a bit more coverage, if that’s something you’re looking for. This sexy number also comes with a matching thong if you want to complete your look.

Sexy Supportive Bra

Looking for a bit of style *and* support? This black lace bra is for you. With lifting underwire and a comfort-enhancing band, this bra will have you feeling your sexiest, without worrying about having to constantly adjust the straps.

Dahlia Underwire Bra

This black lacy bra has a bit more going on with all-over lace and some metallic, snowflake-esque accents. Great for winter! It has underwire and a thicker band for extra support. Don’t forget to check out the matching thong before you add to cart!

Minimizer Bra

A pretty option for those with bigger busts, this bra from Wacoal provides coverage and support but still has a pretty lace pattern that will look hot AF in your sexy selfies. This one is available in sizes from 30G to 44DDD.

Convertible Bra

This simple yet sexy convertible bra can be worn with straps on or off, depending on your mood and outfit. Subtle lace details bring this basic bra to the next level—you can always depend on Calvin Klein for a solid fit.