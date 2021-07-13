Bella Hadid Is Making The LBB (Little Black Bikini) A Thing

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s the thing—when a supermodel is spotted wearing a bikini, I basically expect it to feature at least one of the season’s major swimwear trends. They have access to pretty much every item of clothing under the sun, so why not wear a daring, trendy piece and leave others jealous AF? That said, Bella Hadid’s timeless black bikini is proving that maybe simple pieces are the better move.

The supermodel and all-around fashion It Girl was spotted at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France wearing the teeniest black string bikini ever—and she pulled it off, obviously. Hadid is taking some well-deserved time off from the glitz of the Cannes Film Festival by beaching it with her new beau, Marc Kalman, so it’s understandable that she opted to wear something a little less daring than the Schiaparelli golden lung look she recently rocked on the red carpet.

All of a sudden, I’m thinking of ditching the trendy crochet bikinis and cut-out monokinis I’ve been buying in favor of the LBB (Little Black Bikini) I’ve had for years. According to Hadid, it’s far more chic.

While she kept her water-bound look simple, Hadid wouldn’t be a fashion insider if she didn’t accessorize her ‘kini to perfection, right? She opted for not one but two different stylish cover-ups (in the same day, I might add!). Her first was a colorful printed halter dress that looked like it came straight out of the year 2004, while the other was a flowing pastel yellow wrap dress. For both, she rounded out her look with a pair of slender black sunnies and a slew of delicate gold bangles.

Obvi, the more colorful, patterned pick was my favorite of the two. I just love the drama!

Now, I shouldn’t have to tell you how important it is to have a classic black bikini in your collection. As Ms. Hadid so expertly exemplified, you can wear pretty much any type of cover-up or sundress with a good black string bikini and you’ll be good to go.

Whether you choose to splurge on one from a brand like Good American or pick a more affordable piece from Amazon, the options are basically endless when it comes to LBBs. Because the bikini is basically a blank canvas in terms of styling, you can go all-out when it comes to how you cover it up. While Hadid opted for two longer dresses, feel free to show a little skin by way of a matching sarong-style skirt, beach pants or whatever else tickles your fancy. Like I said—you can’t really go wrong.

If the LBB in your collection could use an update, read on to shop a few of my personal favorite black string bikinis. Then, book a flight to Cannes and channel your inner Hadid.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bikini Set

This basic black Bikini set is priced at under $25 bucks! It doesn’t get much better (or simpler) than this.

Matte Tiny Ties Triangle Top + Matte Tiny Ties Bottom

This teeny black triangle bikini top and the matching pair of string bikini bottoms from Kardashian-approved brand Good American are a match made in swimwear heaven, available in sizes XS-5XL.

The String Bikini Top + The String Pant Bikini Bottom

This classic String Bikini Top and the matching pair of bottoms from It’s Now Cool are both, well, cool. Prepare to live in this suit all summer long.