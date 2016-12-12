25 Pics of Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski et al in Bikinis

Earlier today, we brought news of the Fyre Festival, some sort of next-level immersive cultural experience to be held next spring in the Bahamas. That news was heralded by a bevy of models sunning themselves on Norman’s Cay, and the lot of them have been feverishly posting shots of themselves looking ultra hot in the heat of the Bahaman sun. Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro, Gizele Oliveira, Rose Bertram, Hailey Baldwin, and Alessandra Ambrosio have been going batshit down there with the pics, and we compiled them all in one place for your viewing pleasure.

Enjoy these 25 ridiculous shots of a very hedonistic sun adventure, and remember to slather sunscreen from head to toe if you go out and try to copy these bathing beauties.