Bella Hadid Is 23 Years Old & An Instagram Killa

Scroll To See More Images

Since their lives look very different from our own, it makes sense that celebrities’ social media platforms are curated to within an inch of their lives. Bella Hadid’s best Instagram moments in 2019 prove that the supermodel lives her very best life both on and off the catwalk. The newly blonde Bella has had an interesting year. She’s continued to slay in campaigns like Missoni and Calvin Klein, but she’s also taken the time to have a personal life as well.

With so many eyes on her at all times, it’s no wonder that Bella tries to keep her private life as hush-hush as possible. She has not yet commented on her recent breakup with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd. If you didn’t know the pair split in August due to conflicting schedules and not being able to find the time to connect. However, Bella has taken everything in stride. She continues to deliver bold looks and iconic moments on her Instagram page.

Additionally, the 23-year-old supermodel has been open about being very different from her big sis, Gigi Hadid. She recently revealed–“My sister [Gigi Hadid] is very bubbly and very out there, and I was always very reserved.” However–despite not having the same personality as her big sis–Bella has crafted an epic lane of her very own in the fashion industry. In celebration of her born day, here are some of Bella’s most epic Instagram moments.

When she delivered ’90s realness

A Savage x Fenty queen

Floating above it all

Paris is ALWAYS a good idea

Ranch beauty

Poolside perfection

Daddy’s girl

A literal flower child

Ice cream lovah

There’s always time to smell the roses

But make it fashion

That supermodel glow

The absolute best co-star

Lady in black

Just some light reading

Lost in thought

Friendship x Fanny

Lifted

Polaroid pouts

Corndogs are forever

Soaking up the rays

Parisian perfection

Quick change