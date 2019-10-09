Bella Hadid Is 23 Years Old & An Instagram Killa

Scroll To See More Images
Since their lives look very different from our own, it makes sense that celebrities’ social media platforms are curated to within an inch of their lives. Bella Hadid’s best Instagram moments in 2019 prove that the supermodel lives her very best life both on and off the catwalk. The newly blonde Bella has had an interesting year. She’s continued to slay in campaigns like Missoni and Calvin Klein, but she’s also taken the time to have a personal life as well.
With so many eyes on her at all times, it’s no wonder that Bella tries to keep her private life as hush-hush as possible. She has not yet commented on her recent breakup with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd. If you didn’t know the pair split in August due to conflicting schedules and not being able to find the time to connect. However, Bella has taken everything in stride. She continues to deliver bold looks and iconic moments on her Instagram page.
Additionally, the 23-year-old supermodel has been open about being very different from her big sis, Gigi Hadid. She recently revealed–“My sister [Gigi Hadid] is very bubbly and very out there, and I was always very reserved.” However–despite not having the same personality as her big sis–Bella has crafted an epic lane of her very own in the fashion industry. In celebration of her born day, here are some of Bella’s most epic Instagram moments.
When she delivered ’90s realness
A Savage x Fenty queen
Floating above it all
Paris is ALWAYS a good idea
Ranch beauty
Poolside perfection
Daddy’s girl
A literal flower child
Ice cream lovah
There’s always time to smell the roses
But make it fashion
That supermodel glow
The absolute best co-star
Lady in black
Just some light reading
Lost in thought
Friendship x Fanny
Lifted
Polaroid pouts
Corndogs are forever
Soaking up the rays
Parisian perfection
View this post on Instagram
A tribute to Karl wearing his last collection from Chanel, from the eyes of @gvsgvs @stuart_winecoff @jordenbickham For @voguemagazine It has always and will always be heaven in Chanel . @chanelofficial 🖤✨ + at the end you can see all of the wonderful people who made this whole production work so smoothly and so beautifully 🙏🏽🖤
Quick change