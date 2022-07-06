Bella Hadid Just Wore Jeans So Baggy, They Defy Gravity

Scroll To See More Images

It’s Couture Week in Paris which means that the limits of fashion are pushed to the max—shoulder pads are thick enough to be mistaken for a Tempurpedic pillow, ruffle tiering engulfs eveningwear, and celebrities flock to the front rows, hoping their look makes the biggest statement. A mainstay amongst the crew of trendsetters is Bella Hadid who arguably has more influence in her wardrobe choices off the runway than on it. According to Bella Hadid and Balenciaga, baggy jeans will only get baggier. Can someone check if Hadid has a side gig as a superhero or mad scientist? Her latest look appears to defy the laws of gravity.

Within the span of a few hours, Bella Hadid wore three entirely different Balenciaga looks—gifting us with two street style moments and one incredible runway look. Bella Hadid was one of the standout models on Balenciaga’s runway (and wore my personal favorite look from the collection) but she certainly had stiff competition with a slew of pop culture icons like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman walking in the show as well. I’m not sure what inspired this celeb spin-off of America’s Next Top Model, but I am absolutely living for it.

Bella Hadid’s first look of the day was sporty, simple and perfectly in line with the model’s typical outfit choices. Hadid wore a one-piece workout short set with a quilted vest which has inspired me to include vests as an unexpected addition to my summer fashion mood board. She paired the look with scrunched white crew socks and Burberry sneakers. Since Hadid was entering the Balenciaga-sphere, it was only appropriate that she accessorized with a black Le Cagole Balenciaga shoulder bag.

After the show (and one beautiful walk down the runway in a strapless green gown), Bella Hadid emerged in an entirely new ensemble. Jeans, a crop top, black jacket and sunglasses—the look would be considered simple if it weren’t for the outfit’s extreme proportions.

For starters, Bella Hadid’s Balenciaga jeans are almost impossibly baggy, taking the low-rise trend to an entirely new (low) level. The ultra wide-leg jeans have a faded worn-in wash that gives them a vintage feel (though I’m not sure what era these gravity-defying pants have existed in before) and they miraculously hug Hadid’s hips without a belt. Couture is all about tailoring, and the theme wasn’t lost on these jeans. But it’s the crotch inseam—that hits about mid-thigh—that creates the optical illusion low-rise effect of the pants.

To further the extremely slouchy look, Bella Hadid paired her jeans with a tight white crop top which further elongated her torso. The addition of a black Balenciaga jacket and pointed-toe heels complete the look’s sporty-chic vibe.

And of course, it’s impossible to ignore Hadid’s intergalactic-looking sunglasses. While Hadid usually opts for tiny shades (and can be credited for bringing the Y2K trend to your face and Instagram feed), she switched things up with an exaggerated pair of shield sunnies. The Futuristic shades have become a Balenciaga staple and Bella Hadid was one of many celebrities to be rocking the look off the runway.