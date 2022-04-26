Bella Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing These Classic $80 Sneakers & They’re A Total Summer Mood

Scroll To See More Images

At this point, Bella Hadid is just as well known for her looks off the runway as she is for her looks on it. She is arguably today’s biggest street style star (did you know she styles herself?) and having a great collection of sneakers naturally comes with the territory. While her style oscillates between tom-boy-chic and sexy glamor, Bella Hadid’s adidas sneakers remain consistent.

If you read Bella Hadid’s latest Vogue interview, you’ll know that she is fully aware of the fashion influence she has. In the interview Hadid said, “I look outside and I see a hundred people dressed exactly like me, just because of what Instagram is.”

As a fashion writer, I find myself getting sucked into the Mean Girls effect of Bella Hadid’s shopping habits. Bella Hadid wore adidas Samba sneakers, so I wore adidas Samba sneakers.

The Samba style was originally created for the indoor soccer field—so maybe this is Bella Hadid’s way of letting the world know she’s on a soccer team (not likely). What is more likely is that Hadid noticed the style slowly but surely gain popularity off the field and on concrete city streets in street style photos. With so many popular sneakers, like the New Balance 550s or Nike Dunks, selling out within minutes (and therefore hitting an average resale value of $300), it’s exciting to finally see a pair of affordable sneakers rise in celeb-status popularity.

The Samba style features the classic adidas three stripe detail, low-top silhouette and flat sole structure. The Samba style is a men’s shoe but the size range is large enough that you can convert them to women’s sizing.

While Bella typically opts for the classic black pair of Sambas, they do come in a wide range of color and style options. If black sneakers are too intense for you, the shoe comes in a clean white shade that will match all of your summer ‘fits. There are also colorful stripes, neon tread, vegan and leather options—basically, there’s a shoe for anything of your preferences.

I was once adamantly against adidas Sambas and my soccer player boyfriend once spent an hour trying to convince me they were cool. Though he wasn’t successful, Bella Hadid’s styling of the shoe certainly was and now I’m waiting for my first pair to arrive in the mail. I chose the black style (out of my comfort zone!) after being fully inspired by Hadid’s looks. Keep scrolling for Bella Hadid’s best Samba looks and before you know it, you’ll be slipping your feet into a pair too.

During Paris Fashion Week in March, Bella Hadid leaned into the adidas soccer origins by pairing her sneakers with over-the-knee socks (no shinguards though). She wore a two piece mini skirt set and completed the look by matching her red sunglasses to the shade of her shoes.

In a more casual Paris Fashion week outfit, Bella Hadid wore the classic black Sambas with a trench coat, reading glasses and a Balenciaga bag.

This outfit is the perfect example of Hadid’s tom-boy-chic style. She wore her wardrobe staple, baggy jeans, with a fresh white pair of the Sambas to a photoshoot in January. Her camo book bag gives the outfit some fun edge.

If you need further proof that Bella Hadid is always ahead of the trends, she wore Sambas in London back in August of 2021. It wouldn’t be a signature Hadid look without adding a pair of tiny sunglasses.