Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 23rd Birthday In The Best Way

This supermodel received an outpouring of love yesterday as she celebrated her birthday. She was surrounded by family and friends on the rainy New York City evening. Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday details seemed low-key in the most perfect way. Those invited to her little gathering included a few friends, her mother Yolanda Hadid, her sister Gigi Hadid, her brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Bella is reportedly single right now. Her on-again off-again boyfriend, The Wknd, was spotted making his way around Manhattan yesterday but the two are apparently still broken up. He did not make an appearance at her birthday party.

Even those who weren’t able to attend the festivities showed their love for Bella with some Instagram stories and birthday shoutouts. One in particular made big waves. Kendall Jenner shared an Instagram story with a photo of her and Bella. But it wasn’t just the girls smiling at the camera. They were kissing! It seems all in good fun. Jenner wrote, “happy birthday sexy” and tagged Bella in the shot. Sexy indeed!

Gigi went a little overboard with her posts because when it comes to birthdays, less is not more. More is more! The model shared stories as well as a permanent insta post on her actual page. Bella reposted one of the shots Gigi storied. The baby photo of the two girls is adorable but Gigi made a joke saying, “Don’t look or touch my custom bestie ever again @bellahadid,” Gigi wrote. “The truth!!!!!!!” Bella added to her version of the shot. LOL.

So what did Bella choose to do for her birthday? Well, she had lunch with her birthday crew at Sadelle’s and then they all painted some pottery because—why not? And it’s truly adorable. Love a little throwback to a childhood bday theme. They all donned birthday hats and balloons were set up to make the whole event very cheerful.

Also, last but not least, I really feel like we need to talk about this birthday gift from Gigi. Epic. Truly epic.

Don’t worry—there were more flowers.

How many roses could one girl need?