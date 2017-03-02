Awkward: Bella and Gigi Hadid Ran into The Weeknd in Paris

Well, this is a little uncomfortable. Bella and Gigi Hadid were just minding their own business, stomping it out on the runway, when they ran into a certain someone during Paris Fashion Week yesterday. That’s right: none other than The Weeknd.

In case you somehow forgot already, he dated Bella for a while; they broke up; soon thereafter, he was seen making out with Selena Gomez behind a Dumpster. We were all convinced it was a ruse, but as it turns out, he and Gomez have really been taking their love on tour (all over Europe), so—who knows, maybe it is true love. Or something like that.

In any event, Bella and Gigi exchanged one of those very sisterly knowing looks with each other as they went down the runway for H&M while The Weeknd performed, which was adorable and perfect and said everything without saying anything at all.

Have a look at the video above—and bask in the glory that is sisterly love. Those two have got each other’s backs, and it doesn’t help that they’re both international supermodels, so they can be together even in the most high-profile of situations.