25 Ways to Get In on the Bell Sleeve Trend

If early 2016 was the season of the off-the-shoulder top and a flouncy hemline, late 2016 is the season of the trumpet sleeve. You know the one: Usually skinny through the bicep, the trumpet sleeve bells out around the elbow or wrist, thereby rendering your hands useless. Brands like Stella McCartney, Celine, Ellery, and Vetements sent hands-less models down the runway last year, but the trend didn’t really stick until now.

The key to wearing a bell-sleeve shirt, I’ve found, is to embrace the billowing: If you’re wearing a sweater, push it up a tad near the elbow to give yourself a tiny uptick in range of motion, or. if you have the option, leave your cuffs unbuttoned for some additional volume. And if you’re really not into covering your hands at all (though you’ll regret that sentiment when you forget your gloves one day this winter), just pick a bell sleeve sweater or dress that ends at the wrist, you know, like a normal sweater or dress.

Ahead, 25 cozy, sometimes-functional ways to get in on the trend this winter.