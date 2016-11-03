StyleCaster
25 Ways to Get In on the Bell Sleeve Trend

Lauren Caruso
by
Bell Trumpet Sleeve Sweaters Dresses
Photo: Getty Images

If early 2016 was the season of the off-the-shoulder top and a flouncy hemline, late 2016 is the season of the trumpet sleeve. You know the one: Usually skinny through the bicep, the trumpet sleeve bells out around the elbow or wrist, thereby rendering your hands useless. Brands like Stella McCartney, Celine, Ellery, and Vetements sent hands-less models down the runway last year, but the trend didn’t really stick until now.

The key to wearing a bell-sleeve shirt, I’ve found, is to embrace the billowing: If you’re wearing a sweater, push it up a tad near the elbow to give yourself a tiny uptick in range of motion, or. if you have the option, leave your cuffs unbuttoned for some additional volume. And if you’re really not into covering your hands at all (though you’ll regret that sentiment when you forget your gloves one day this winter), just pick a bell sleeve sweater or dress that ends at the wrist, you know, like a normal sweater or dress.

Ahead, 25 cozy, sometimes-functional ways to get in on the trend this winter.

1 of 25

Navy Pinstripe Oversize Wide Cuff Shirt, $112; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Jayne Blouse, $146; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil

Liliane Bell-Sleeve Pullover, $328; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

EDIT Long Flute Sleeve Midi Dress $390; at Shopbop

Wilfred Pozzi Blouse, $110; at Aritizia

Photo: Aritzia

Gestuz Maiden Silk Shirt With Bell Sleeves And Buttons, $240; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Cushnie et Ochs Bella Split-Sleeve Textured Stretch-Crepe Blouse, $650; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

CONTEXT Bell-Sleeved Floral Knit Dress, $59; at Lord + Taylor

Photo: Lord + Taylor

Heritage Bell Sleeve Top, $148; at Banana Republic

Photo: Banana Republic

Darja Sweater, $160; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Luba Pleated-Sleeve Dress, $108; at Guess

Photo: Guess

Blouse with Trumpet Sleeves, $18; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Rocha Top, $122; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil

Mira Dress, $128; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Jill Jill Stuart Velour Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress, $270; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Striped Ruffled Sleeve Cuff Shirt, $62; at at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Lanvin Trumpet-Sleeve Ribbed Pullover, $1,280; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Love V Neck Ribbed Top With Bell Sleeves, $19; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Caroline Constas Anastasia lace-up stretch cotton-blend poplin top, $385; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Gathered Sleeve Sweatshirt, $23; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Self-Portrait Floral-Embroidered Organza And Crepe Mini Dress, $445; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Trumpet V-neck Top, $85; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Jaydea Coat, $398; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Bell Sleeve Dress, $417; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Lace Tunic With Frills, $70; at Zara

Photo: Zara

