The Rise of the Celebrity Belfie: 33 Scandalous Butt Selfies

Among Emily Ratajkowski, Amber Rose, and the entire Kardashian clan, our Instagram feeds seem to be filled with a constant stream of belfies. Translation: racy selfies taken by celebrities showing off … their butts, proving once and for all that modesty on social media isn’t really a thing.

The belfie has almost become an art form, though we’re not sure it should be legal to call it that. The right lighting definitely plays into it; sultry poses are clearly practiced and perfected; and, it must be said, a certain amount of well-placed sand seems to really amp up the wow factor. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 33 of the most scandalous celebrity belfie photos to hit our feeds (so far!), so—enjoy this gift, from us to you.