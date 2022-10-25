Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ Music Video Easter Eggs Hint ‘Speak Now’ Is Her Next Re-recording—All the Clues

It’s here! Taylor Swift just released the music video for the song “Bejeweled.” Taylor treated all her fans to the fun-filled video, and Swifties were quick enough to find all the “Bejeweled” music video easter eggs in a matter of minutes.

The video came days after Taylor released her record-breaking 10th album, Midnights, on October 21, 2022. “Bejeweled” is the ninth track in both the regular version and the “3 am” version, which includes an extra seven songs released three hours after the main Midnights album. Taylor announced the release of her new album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The album is about “13 sleepless nights” throughout Taylor’s life and touches on themes from years past. Since the announcement, she went on her Instagram to talk about the meanings of her new songs from the album. In a video, she got candid about the song “Lavender Haze” which was about the tabloids’ effects on her relationship with Joe Alwyn. “I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she confessed. “I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Taylor gushed about how much fun she had on the album and making the music video for “Bejeweled.” She called Midnights the “first autobiographical album” in a while, since her re-recordings of her versions of Red and Fearless, and her more fairytale and narrative-like albums evermore and folklore. She also reflected on the effect of her fans on her music and her creative projects. “Over the years my fans and I, we have this thing where they tease me a lot and I enjoy it,” she said fondly. “One of the things they like to make fun of me for is the cryptic needing to plan things out. I think we’ve stopped pretending at this point.”

In making the music video, Taylor also revealed that she kept the fans in mind and wanted to make “Bejeweled” as fun as possible. “I want to make a video that is just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and easter eggs and lots of little cameos,” she explained. “What if we did a little twist on the Cinderella story? What if we shoot for the stars with Oscar-winner Laura Dern for my stepmother?” She and Jimmy then introduced the music video that was released on The Tonight Show at midnight with a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs that filled a whole “PDF.”

Read on to see who stars in and all the easter eggs included in Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video.

What are Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” Music Video Easter Eggs?

Who’s in Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video cast?

Taylor Swift as House Wench Taylor

Laura Dern as Stepmommy

Este Haim as Lady Este

Alana Haim as Lady Alana

Danielle Haim as Lady Danielle

Dita Von Tesse as Fairy Goddess

Pat McGrath as Queen Pat

Jack Antonoff as Prince Jack

“Bejeweled” Easter Egg: “Speak Not” = Speak Now

Taylor had a lot up her sleeve in making the details of the “Bejeweled” music video revolve around her third album Speak Now. The intro of the music video includes the song “Enchanted” from the 2010 album. In the dialogue between Stepmommy and House Wench Taylor, Stepmommy loudly says “Speak Not” which might hint toward a rerecording of the third album soon. To make matters even more interesting, the video was released on the 12th anniversary of the album’s release.

“Bejeweled” Easter Egg: The number 3 also = Speak Now

Eagle-eyed fans also saw more subtle references to the album Speak Now, which is Taylor’s third album. The motif of “3” pops up throughout the video in various places, making fans believe that Taylor’s Version of Speak Now will be the next in her re-records. The video starts out with House Wench Taylor’s three stepsisters, played by Este, Alana and Danielle Haim, mocking her. It could be the fact that Haim consists of three sisters and Taylor didn’t want to leave any of the band out, but many fans saw this as a substitute for the two stepsisters in Cinderella, and the number three was more than intentional.

In the elevator scene of the music video, fans saw that the buttons of the elevator corresponded to each color of Taylor’s albums. Specifically, House Wench Taylor pushed the three button which has a purple color—the same as Speak Now. Fans also saw that on her exile watch, it starts on the number three. The video also included three dragons, which might reference the song “Long Live” from the third album with the lyrics: “I had the time of my life, fighting dragons with you.” At the end of the video, she sits on a clock…with you guessed it, the numbers landed on 3 am. The ending credits of the music video also include three dots, or ellipses, between the cast and characters, with the song “Long Live” playing in the background.

“Bejeweled” Easter Egg: 1989 Dress

Fans kept a close eye on which floors Taylor landed on after she exited the elevator. Instead of going on the third floor, she ended up briefly going on the fifth floor which corresponded with the album 1989 and she wore an outfit that strikes back a memory from the “Wildest Dreams” music video.

“Bejeweled” Easter Egg: Midnights Colors

Fans also saw the color scheme of the costumes to correspond to Taylor’s album variants of her latest album. The evil stepsisters played by the Haim sisters all wore dresses that were color coordinated and corresponded to the different album versions of Midnights. In a different scene when Taylor is riding the elevator up on the castle, there is a blood-red moon in the background which represents the Blood Red Moon version of Midnights.

“Bejeweled” Easter Egg: Speak Now & Reputation Tour Outfits

Fans spotted that the various outfits that Taylor wears throughout “Bejeweled” reflect back on her older outfits that she wore on her Speak Now and Reputation tours. Fans said that the black bejeweled dress looked like her infamous black glammed-out dress on her Reputation Tour. At the end of the video, she also throws it back to an outfit and a scene from her Speak Now tours where she’s on a balcony.

“Bejeweled” Easter Eggs: Speak Now initials

It’s not a “Bejeweled” Easter Eggs article without examining Blondie’s jewels! Throughout her whole transformation process, Taylor wears a lot of glam and colorful jewels. The colorful jewels do represent each of her albums, and she even wears a hair clip with the initials SN which heavily represents Speak Now. But one specific jewel combo made fans figure out the next steps of her re-records. One fan tweeted, “She wears earrings with red stone at the top but a much bigger and shiny jewel at the bottom, signifying leaving the red rerecording era and going into the speak now re-recording era?”

“Bejeweled” Easter Egg: Zoë Kravitz & Sam Dew’s cameos

In a scene featuring Queen Pat played by the makeup queen herself Pat McGrath, two portraits of Taylor’s friends and co-writers of Midnights could be seen behind her. Zoë Kravitz, who co-wrote “Lavender Haze” is seen to the left of Queen Pat, and Sam Dew who produced the opening song is seen to the right of her. Sam Dew is also in a band called Red Hearse with long-time Taylor collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff, who also stars as the Prince in the music video.

“Bejeweled” Easter Egg: “I’m Gonna Be Hungover” by Haim

At the end of the intro, the evil stepsisters, played by Alana, Este and Danielle Haim, taunt House Wench Taylor when they’re off to the ball. They call Taylor a “snake” (a heavily used phrase from her Reputation era) and tell her to have fun being “exiled” (a song from folklore). They sing off with a jaunty tune, “I’m Gonna Be Hungover” which actually comes from Haim’s viral TikTok where they sing the same exact thing.

