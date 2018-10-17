Shay Mitchell’s New Line, BÉIS, Is Full of Travel Must-Haves

Stocking up on luggage that’s simultaneously functional, chic and affordable is a challenge unlike many others. These attributes, though totally necessary, are nearly mutually exclusive in the luggage industry; no one gets the best of three worlds.

But actress, style star and apparent luggage aficionado Shay Mitchell is here to challenge that paradigm.

On Wednesday morning, the actress launched her first-ever travel line, BÉIS. “BÉIS began with a promise: to give everyone the opportunity to pack up their stuff and hit the road—from the gym to Jaipur—with bags and accessories that wouldn’t break the bank,” Mitchell wrote on the brand’s website. “And never compromise on function or looking selfie-ready cool.”

That promise is a tough one to deliver on, but a quick glimpse at the BÉIS website reveals Mitchell’s doing the damn thing.

Right now, the BÉIS line is lean, only consisting of seven products: a duffle, weekender, backpack, cosmetic case, smaller toiletry bag, passport holder and luggage tag. Each item is incredibly sleek, offered in a minimalist black or even more minimalist beige. (The smallest pieces—the passport holder and luggage tag—are offered in a wider array of shades, allowing for a photogenic pop of color in an otherwise achromatic collection.)

Combine the chic functionality of each piece with its affordable price point ($12-83), and you’re set for your next vacay.

The best part of BÉIS? Mitchell’s done the work for you. You don’t need to mix and match different pieces of luggage to make sure you have all your bases covered; this collection covers them all. The duffel will get you through long vacations, the backpack will cover shorter ones and the weekender will take care of everything in between.

The only thing missing is a roller—and if Mitchell can manage to make one of those sturdy, chic and budget-friendly? I don’t know what we’ll do—but it’ll likely involve some combination of laughing, crying and pulling out our credit cards, stat.

Check out some of our favorite pieces from the line below. And head to the BÉIS website to see the collection in all its glory.

The Weekender, $78 at BÉIS

The Dopp Kit, $28 at BÉIS

The Backpack, $62 at BÉIS

The Duffle, $83 at BÉIS

The Cosmetic Case, $38 at BÉIS