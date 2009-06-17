Beirut Releases New Music Video

Beirut released their music video for their song, “The Concubine,” off their March of the Zapotec and Real People/Holland EP. Their March of the Zapotec album was released earlier this year and actually had its release date pushed up after the album was digitally leaked. March of the Zapotec features more electronic and dance grooves compared to Beirut’s usual orchestra and brass arrangements — reverting back to lead singer Zach Condon‘s original electro-based composition.

The music video story cuts between Zach Condon as a child and as an adult; it kind of feels like I’m watching Big but then Kiss shows up…?