Beirut Plays Brooklyn Academy of Music Tonight

It has come to my recent attention that every Beirut song I have in my iTunes is completely mislabeled. Honestly, I never really noticed the titles as I was enraptured in Beirut’s unique sound– European folk with heavy horns and dynamic vocals provided by Zach Condon. My friend and I have declared Beirut as the soundtrack to a French gypsy carnival. Or a ukulele caravan. My personal favorite description comes from Drowned in Sound’s James Skinner when he describes the band as, “a 19-piece Mexican funeral band from a remote weaver village in Oaxaca.”

Beirut is playing at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York tonight. Totally worth checking out considering their new album, “March of Zapotec and Realpeople” is a great demonstration of the band’s maturation as they incorporate more pop sounds but stay true to their fundamental sound. Because of a leak to file sharing website, the album was unofficially released on iTunes three weeks before its original set release date in mid February.

I love the lead singer Zach Condon who is one of the most delicate looking men; he plays the ukulele because a wrist injury left him unable to comfortably wrap his hand around the neck of a guitar. It’s kind of precious. Condon has a very clean cut but European style courtesy of his time spent abroad and is the perfect match for his band’s folk music. I want to date Condon if only so I can raid his closet and call everything my, “boyfriend jeans,” “boyfriend blazer,” “boyfriend cardigan.” For now though, I’ll settle for borrowing these Sebago navy deck shoes from Condon’s and my imaginary joint walk in closet. They’re so ridiculously preppy that they’ve looped back around into hipster territory and I love it.

On a related note, I just turned to my desk mate Rachel while listening to Beirut telling her how much I love this pretty song that’s currently playing. The song’s title is, “My Night With the Prostitute from Marseille.” Zachary Francis Condon, maybe you’re not as innocent as I thought!