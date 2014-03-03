Every Starlet Who Played It (Too?) Safe in Beige at the Oscars

Yawn. This year, the big color trend at the 2014 Oscars was the sparkly, spangly, pale-beige palette we sometimes call “champagne.” While the look is undeniably pretty and ladylike, it’s also a little blah (much like the telecast itself.) And it was everywhere on the red carpet last night.

For every Jennifer Lawrence or Lupita N’yongo flexing their colorful muscles, there were two or three Jessica Biels playing it safe in an embellished beige frock—apparently the go-to neutral for the Academy Awards.



While there were definite exceptions to the snooze rule—like Kate Hudson‘s plunging caped ensemble—we were really hoping for a few more fashion risks this year.

We get it: stars are under a lot of scrutiny, and everybody seems to have developed a fear of ending up on “worst dressed” lists, but guys, we just got Taylor Swift to try something other than pale gold, and now you’re pulling this? Semi-boring people need not-boring dresses (ahem, Jennifer Garner.)

Click through our gallery of 18 stars with champagne taste—from Cate Blanchett to Angelina Jolie—and let us know in the comments if you think this trend is drab or fab.