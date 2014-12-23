Behold: The 100 Best Outfits of 2014

Lots happened in 2014, but when we think back on the year that was, one of the top things that stands out are some pretty incredible outfits worn by actresses, models, and fashion It-girls (normcore not withstanding, of course.)

From Lupita Nyong’o’s red Ralph Lauren caped gown at the Golden Globes in January—an outfit that cemented her as a definitive A-lister—to a pretty stellar fashion turnaround for Kim Kardashian (she definitely has her husband Kanye West to thank), to the thrill of wondering what Rihanna was going to show up to the red carpet in next, 2014 was chock full of jaw-dropping fashion choices from some of our favorite style stars.

Besides the stars that had a banner year in outfits, there were definitely some key trends that stood out: Minimalism made its way back onto the red carpet, sneakers were the preferred footwear trend for the street style set, and maternity style has never looked so good (Miroslava Duma and Blake Lively happened to be pregnant this year, which probably has something to do with that).

Click through for our top 100 outfits of 2014 above. Did we miss one? Share a pick we might have left off in the comments below!