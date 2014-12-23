Behold: The 100 Best Outfits of 2014

Lots happened in 2014, but when we think back on the year that was, one of the top things that stands out are some pretty incredible outfits worn by actresses, models, and fashion It-girls (normcore not withstanding, of course.)
From Lupita Nyong’o’s red Ralph Lauren caped gown at the Golden Globes in January—an outfit that cemented her as a definitive A-lister—to a pretty stellar fashion turnaround for Kim Kardashian (she definitely has her husband Kanye West to thank), to the thrill of wondering what Rihanna was going to show up to the red carpet in next, 2014 was chock full of jaw-dropping fashion choices from some of our favorite style stars.
Besides the stars that had a banner year in outfits, there were definitely some key trends that stood out: Minimalism made its way back onto the red carpet, sneakers were the preferred footwear trend for the street style set, and maternity style has never looked so good (Miroslava Duma and Blake Lively happened to be pregnant this year, which probably has something to do with that).
Click through for our top 100 outfits of 2014 above. Did we miss one? Share a pick we might have left off in the comments below!
It's been a banner year for fashion! Behold the best 100 outfits of 2014.
Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren.
HBE/HSS/WENN.com
Lauren Santo Domingo in Rosie Assoulin.
Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
FMB/Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
Kiernan Shipka in Delpozo.
FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com
Diane Kruger in Mary Katrantzou.
AB1/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Liya Kebede in Wes Gordon.
AO1/Andres Otero/WENN.com
LTA/Lia Toby/WENN.com
Felicity Jones in Christian Dior Haute Couture.
ZTB/ZOH/Zibi/WENN.com
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse in Burberry Prorsum.
ZWAA/Will Alexander/WENN.com
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Diane Kruger in Valentino Haute Couture.
FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com
CV1/HSS/The Styleograph/WENN.com
CV1/HSS/The Styleograph/WENN.com
Cate Blanchett in Delpozo.
FMB/Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN
Tilda Swinton in Schiaparelli.
IPA/ZJF/HNW/iPhoto/WENN.com
ZWAA/Will Alexander/WENN.com
CMG/ZOJ/TNYF/WENN.com
Rihanna in Stella McCartney.
LTA/Lia Toby/WENN.com
Sofia Coppola in Louis Vuitton.
SPH/SIPA/WENN.com
Poppy Delevingne in Chanel.
INB/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Emma Watson in Balenciaga.
FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com
Anna Dello Russo in Prada.
SPH/SIPA/WENN.com
ZWAA/Will Alexander/WENN.com
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balmain.
SPH/SIPA/WENN.com
SCCA/Stuart Castle/WENN.com
Sienna Miller
Featuring: Sienna Miller
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2014
Credit: Karl Piper/WENN
KPF/ZWP/Karl Piper/WENN
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
A woman at Fall 2014 Paris Fashion Week.
vincenzo grillo
Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Indre Rockefeller in Delpozo.
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Leelee Sobieski in Christian Dior.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
Solange Knowles in Stephane Rolland.
Josh Brasted/WireImage
Cate Blanchett in Ralph Lauren.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charlotte Gainsbourg in Louis Vuitton.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta.
DCA/Michael Carpenter/WENN.com
ECAA/ZDS/Euan Cherry/WENN.com
CMG/ZOJ/TNYF/WENN.com
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kate Bosworth in Christian Dior.
FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com
Lily Aldridgen in Rosie Assoulin.
ARF/ZOJ/Alberto Reyes/WENN.com
A woman at the Paris Spring 2014 shows.
Vincenzo Grillo
CHAB/AWAB/ZDS/WENN.com
FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row.
INB/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior.
SPH/SIPA/WENN.com
Chloe Moretz in Valentino.
RSH/ZOJ/RHS/WENN.com
Coco Brandolini D'Adda in Dolce & Gabbana.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Miroslava Duma in J.W. Anderson.
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Josh Brasted/WireImage
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
A woman at the Paris Spring 2015 shows.
Vincenzo Grillo
Keira Knightley in Chanel.
LTA/Lia Toby/WENN.com
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Karwai Tang/WireImage
A woman at the Spring 2015 Paris Fashion Week.
Vincenzo Grillo
A woman at Fall 2014 Paris Fashion Week.
Alessia Gammarota
A woman at the Fall 2014 Haute Couture shows.
Vincenzo Grillo
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nicole Richie in H&M dress.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Brian Ach/Getty Images
Pierre Suu/Getty Images