Behold: The 100 Best Outfits of 2014

Leah Bourne
Lots happened in 2014, but when we think back on the year that was, one of the top things that stands out are some pretty incredible outfits worn by actresses, models, and fashion It-girls (normcore not withstanding, of course.) 

From Lupita Nyong’o’s red Ralph Lauren caped gown at the Golden Globes in January—an outfit that cemented her as a definitive A-lister—to a pretty stellar fashion turnaround for Kim Kardashian (she definitely has her husband Kanye West to thank), to the thrill of wondering what Rihanna was going to show up to the red carpet in next, 2014 was chock full of jaw-dropping fashion choices from some of our favorite style stars.

Besides the stars that had a banner year in outfits, there were definitely some key trends that stood out: Minimalism made its way back onto the red carpet, sneakers were the preferred footwear trend for the street style set, and maternity style has never looked so good (Miroslava Duma and Blake Lively happened to be pregnant this year, which probably has something to do with that).

Click through for our top 100 outfits of 2014 above. Did we miss one? Share a pick we might have left off in the comments below!

It's been a banner year for fashion! Behold the best 100 outfits of 2014.

Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren. 

Photo: HBE/HSS/WENN.com

Lauren Santo Domingo in Rosie Assoulin. 

Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

Blake Lively in Gucci.

Photo: FMB/Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN

Kiernan Shipka in Delpozo. 

Photo: FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com

Diane Kruger in Mary Katrantzou.

Photo: AB1/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Liya Kebede in Wes Gordon. 

Photo: AO1/Andres Otero/WENN.com

Karlie Kloss.

Photo: LTA/Lia Toby/WENN.com

Cara Delevingne.

Photo: MHAA/ZDS/WENN.com

Felicity Jones in Christian Dior Haute Couture. 

Photo: ZTB/ZOH/Zibi/WENN.com

Olivia Palermo.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Amal Alamuddin Clooney. 

Photo: KPA/KIKA/WENN.com

Suki Waterhouse in Burberry Prorsum. 

Photo: ZWAA/Will Alexander/WENN.com

Emily Ratajkowski.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Diane Kruger in Valentino Haute Couture. 

Photo: FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com

Caroline Issa.

Photo: CV1/HSS/The Styleograph/WENN.com

Giovanna Battaglia.

Photo: CV1/HSS/The Styleograph/WENN.com

Cate Blanchett in Delpozo. 

Photo: FMB/Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN

Carine Roitfeld. 

Photo: FVA/WENN.com

Carine Roitfeld.

Photo: SPH/SIPA/WENN.com

Tilda Swinton in Schiaparelli. 

Photo: IPA/ZJF/HNW/iPhoto/WENN.com

Elena Perminova.

Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage

Olivia Palermo. 

Photo: ZWAA/Will Alexander/WENN.com

Kim Kardashian. 

Photo: CMG/ZOJ/TNYF/WENN.com

Rihanna in Stella McCartney. 

Photo: LTA/Lia Toby/WENN.com

Sofia Coppola in Louis Vuitton. 

Photo: SPH/SIPA/WENN.com

Poppy Delevingne in Chanel. 

Photo: INB/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Jourdan Dunn.

Photo: MHAA/ZDS/WENN.com

Emma Watson in Balenciaga. 

Photo: FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com

Poppy Delevingne.

Photo: KPA/KIKA/WENN.com

Anna Dello Russo in Prada. 

Photo: SPH/SIPA/WENN.com

Cara Delevingne.

Photo: ZWAA/Will Alexander/WENN.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balmain. 

Photo: SPH/SIPA/WENN.com

Alexa Chung.

Photo: SCCA/Stuart Castle/WENN.com

Caroline Issa. 

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Bradley Cooper, Suki Waterhouse, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge pictured out for meal leaving J Sheekey Restaurant.

Featuring: Sienna Miller
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2014
Credit: Karl Piper/WENN

Photo: KPF/ZWP/Karl Piper/WENN

Gigi Hadid.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Ulyana Sergeenko.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

A woman at Fall 2014 Paris Fashion Week. 

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Vika Gazinskaya.

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic

Delfina Delettrez Fendi.

Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Dree Hemingway.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Indre Rockefeller in Delpozo. 

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Leelee Sobieski in Christian Dior. 

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

Solange Knowles in Stephane Rolland.

Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Cate Blanchett in Ralph Lauren. 

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Louis Vuitton. 

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Anya Ziourova.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta. 

Photo: DCA/Michael Carpenter/WENN.com

Selena Gomez in Lanvin. 

Photo: JD4/JD/WENN.com

Charlotte Casiraghi.

Photo: SPH/SIPA/WENN.com

Angelina Jolie. 

Photo: ECAA/ZDS/Euan Cherry/WENN.com

Victoria Beckham. 

Photo: CMG/ZOJ/TNYF/WENN.com

Eleonora Carisi.

Photo: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Gaia Repossi.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Candela Novembre.

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Michelle Obama. 

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth in Christian Dior. 

Photo: FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com

Lily Aldridgen in Rosie Assoulin. 

Photo: ARF/ZOJ/Alberto Reyes/WENN.com

A woman at the Paris Spring 2014 shows. 

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Georgina May Jagger.

Photo: CHAB/AWAB/ZDS/WENN.com

Rihanna in Prada. 

Photo: SPH/SIPA/WENN.com

Zoe Kravitz.

Photo: FS2/FayesVision/WENN.com

Lady Gaga.

Photo: JMF/WENN.com

Kate Middleton. 

Photo: ZH1/ZJE/NO CREDIT

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row. 

Photo: INB/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Naomi Campbell.

Photo: FCL/ZOB/WENN.com

Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior. 

Photo: SPH/SIPA/WENN.com

Chloe Moretz in Valentino.

Photo: RSH/ZOJ/RHS/WENN.com

Coco Brandolini D'Adda in Dolce & Gabbana. 

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Miroslava Duma in J.W. Anderson.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Caroline Sieber.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Rihanna in Altuzarra. 

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jenna Lyons.

Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Miley Cyrus. 

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Anna Dello Russo. 

Photo: vincenzo grillo

Preetma Singh. 

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Rachel Wang. 

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Caroline Issa. 

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Taylor Tomasi Hill. 

Photo: VincenzoGrillo
Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Elena Perminova.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Vika Gazinskaya.

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

A woman at the Paris Spring 2015 shows. 

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Olivia Palermo. 

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Keira Knightley in Chanel. 

Photo: LTA/Lia Toby/WENN.com

Suki Waterhouse.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton. 

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

A woman at the Spring 2015 Paris Fashion Week. 

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

A woman at Fall 2014 Paris Fashion Week. 

Photo: Alessia Gammarota

A woman at the Fall 2014 Haute Couture shows. 

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

Natalia Vodianova.

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Gwenyth Paltrow.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Richie in H&M dress. 

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Emma Watson.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Imogen Poots.

Photo: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Shala Monroque.

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Natalie Joos.

Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images

Miroslava Duma. 

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

