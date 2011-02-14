Behold The Power Of Biebs, YSL Goes Topless

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Alexander Wangs flagship boutique is set to open Thursday on Grand St. After a year-long search, Wang said, Ive always loved this space. Being a New York brand, it felt right. Cant wait to get my shop on! (WWD)

A pack of beliebers hacked Esperanza Spaldings Wiki page following what last night’s “Grammy’s upset.” Never, ever underestimate the power of The Biebs. (NYMag)

Front row at the Band of Outsiders show, Anna and Tavi chum it up while Donald Glover tells his followers Ms. Wintor #cangetit. Not quite the reaction we were looking for… (Style)

Marc Jacobs is hiring, but no need to polish up your resume. The designer is conducting interviews for the social media position in 140 characters or less. See where I’m going with this? (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @ Modelinia Super high ballerina-like buns being formed on models heads. Here’s Daphne getting ready! #nyfw http://twitpic.com/3zt4yo Finally, a runway look I can pull off. Or at least attempt to...Swoon!

RT @cmbenz I mean it is SO gorgeous today – easy breezy lemon-squeezy! Love it! #toosoonforshorts?

RT @primaryny heard the piercing scream of someone walking by, whose knuckle connected w my massive @theglamourai disco ring #woops #fortheloveoffashion Gotta love jewelry that doubles as self-defense!





RT@fashiongonerogue Constance Jablonski in YSL by Cdric Buchet for Purple Fashion S/S 2011 http://t.co/0Qk43Ub Drooling over that seventies chic! And also maybe her half-nakedness.

RT @GhostfaceKillah Yo Happy Valentine’s Day to all the Lovers out there nahmean! All the single people too, don’t let that shit ruin your day, spread the love! How eloquent. Still, the best V-Day wish I’ve gotten all day.