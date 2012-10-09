The A-List: Behold, A Luxury Train From the Masterminds Behind Tod’s and Ferrari

Let’s be honest, there isn’t much luxury in the act of train travel these days. Most of us find ourselves overstuffing a scuffed rolling bag to carry to a far too busy train station where we then board a train with microfiber seats and worse than microwavable food. Cringing at the thought? So are we.

So when two of luxury’s leaders, CEO of Tod’s Group Diego Della Valle and the Chairman of Ferrari, Luca di Montezemolo, unveiled a high speed train, NTV Italo, it was enough to make us take serious notice.

The train runs through 12 stations in nine different Italian cities: Turin, Milan, Venice, Padova, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples and Salerno. The train’s appearance take its cues from both Tod’s and Ferrari. The interiors are luxury leather, while the exterior of the train is Ferrari red. Luxury amenities include a cinema car, free Wi-Fi and food from Eataly. In other words, it’s going to be hard to get off once you get to your destination.

It might be time to bring back the white gloves and the hat box for a trip on this train.

For more information and to schedule a trip visit raileurope.com.