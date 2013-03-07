Go Behind-the-Scenes with Austin’s Most Stylish: Ben Kweller, Kendra Scott, More

This week, StyleCaster debuts its first-ever edition of Most Stylish in one of the country’s most exciting and unique cities: Austin, Texas.

These 25 Austinites’ interests and passions extend far beyond cowboy boots and live music to entrepreneurialism, illustration, and design. Here, get up close and personal with some of the city’s most stylish residents–from singer Ben Kweller to chef Paul Qui—who stressed, above all, that the city’s real strength lies in its diversity and its openness.

When it comes to style, entrepreneur Bobby Johns puts it best: “Fashion is about having fun, so why try to be so pristine about it all the time?”

More Most Stylish Austin:

See All 25 of Austin’s Most Stylish People