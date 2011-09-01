Behind the Twenty8Twelve AW ’11 Lookbook

The Miller sisters – Sienna and Savannah – are the creative masterminds between the chic, flirty clothing line Twenty8Twelve. The line, which Lisa Armstrong, the Fashion Editor of The Times UK, described as “wearable, a bit romantic and very sexy,” has released its Autumn/Winter 2011 look book and the sisters do not disappoint.

The looks revolve around the basic concepts of layering and small pockets of pattern and color, maintaining a classic and under-stated look that has a distinctly Parisian look to it. A recent press release describes the thought process behind the line:

Inspired by the French ‘New Wave’ cinema movement of the early 1960s, the Twenty8Twelve Autumn/Winter 2011 collection creates a juxtaposition of traditional and modern elements. This season focuses on the combination of spirited pieces against classic staples, flitting from sculptured masculinity to soft femininity with ease, resulting in a sophisticated and contemporary collection.

For a behind-the-scenes video of the look book shoot, check out the Twenty8Twelve Facebook page. You can shop these styles at websites like shopbop.com and shopstyle.com, and we highly recommend you do! These sisters definitely know how to create a closet staple worth lusting over.

Click through the pics above to see our favorite ensembles from the look book.