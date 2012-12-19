Behind the Scenes With Our ‘Stepping Out In Style’ Contest Winner and Featured Blogger Donna Kim

We’re always looking to stylish bloggers when it comes to perfecting the latest trends, so we recruited three of our favorites to show off how they Step Out In Style in different cities across the country. We then asked our readers to tell us how they Step Out in Style for a chance to win a LOFT shopping spree in NYC. Check out the article here and read below to find out how our contest winner, Maria Disla of Vida Fuera, spent the day perusing the racks of LOFT with Donna Kim, of DonnaDaily, for the perfect holiday outfit!
When I received an email last week congratulating me for winning the StyleCaster x LOFT Stepping Out In Style contest I had to pinch myself and have a coworker read the email out loud to me to believe it; especially the part about receiving a paid for shopping spree with Donna Kim!
I arrived at the New York LOFT flagship store at 156 5th Avenue and was immediately greeted by Donna Kim who was wearing a fabulous red top and skinny jeans. Her hair perfectly tasseled and her makeup was flawless. Donna and I immediately went to work. As we browsed through the racks she asked me questions about my personal style, “What do you typically wear to a party? Do you like color? What’s a trend you’ve been dying to try but haven’t yet?” It was the perfect way to get to know me and my style, from there, we went picking away at anything that caught our eye. I loved the selection of prints, bold colors, and sweater knits.
I completely fell in love with one of the three looks we put together. It was festive, comfortable, and easy to transition from day to night which was perfect because I never expected to feel so comfortable and yet look so put together. Donna wisely said, “You have to feel comfortable in what you’re wearing, it gives you that boost of confidence,” and I definitely felt it.
Click through our slideshow to see how Maria and Donna spent the day piecing together the perfect holiday looks with favorites from the collections at LOFT.
Donna was amazing to work with. Sifting through the racks with her made me feel like I was shopping with my best friend.
Femme Tuxedo Jacket in Doubleweave Crepe; $98; at LOFT.com
This jacket caught my eye immediately! The minute Donna picked it up I knew I had to try it on, perfect with a simple black tank top underneath.
Sequin Cluster Wedge Sweatshirt; $59.50; at LOFT.com
One of Donna’s favorites. This sweater was super comfy and the sparkles made it feel special, perfect for the holidays.
Color, color, color! The store was filled with it and I loved it all! LOFT has so many great basics, and they pair perfectly with all the fun quirky pieces and the pops of color.
Falling Petal Print Scarf; $34.50; at LOFT.com
This was the first look we put together. At first I was unsure about the scarf mixed with the stripes but Donna paired it with a great basic black sweater and that really brought everything together.
This was the second look we put together. The jacket, butterfly printed pants and jewelry all work together to make a very grown up outfit not feel stuffy.
Short Crystal Cluster Necklace; $39.50; at LOFT.com
I loved this yellow and white necklace. It worked so well with the jacket. LOFT had such an amazing selection, it was hard not to buy everything!
Petite Shawl Collar Cutaway Knit Blazer; $79.50; at LOFT.com
This was look number three and by far my favorite. The polka dots are fun and quirky, and the sweater blazer is already my newest everyday staple. This is perfect for my office holiday party!
Petite Jeweled Collar Lace Tee; $69.50; at LOFT.com
I wouldn’t have normally picked it such a bright colored sweater but Donna was right when she said “try outside your comfort zone and you will be surprised."
Cozy, fun, exciting, and wearable. Just a few of the words that describe all the great stuff Donna helped me pick out!
When I watched the sales person packed my items into the LOFT bag it finally hit me, this wasn’t a dream.