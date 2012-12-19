Behind the Scenes With Our ‘Stepping Out In Style’ Contest Winner and Featured Blogger Donna Kim

We’re always looking to stylish bloggers when it comes to perfecting the latest trends, so we recruited three of our favorites to show off how they Step Out In Style in different cities across the country. We then asked our readers to tell us how they Step Out in Style for a chance to win a LOFT shopping spree in NYC. Check out the article here and read below to find out how our contest winner, Maria Disla of Vida Fuera, spent the day perusing the racks of LOFT with Donna Kim, of DonnaDaily, for the perfect holiday outfit!

When I received an email last week congratulating me for winning the StyleCaster x LOFT Stepping Out In Style contest I had to pinch myself and have a coworker read the email out loud to me to believe it; especially the part about receiving a paid for shopping spree with Donna Kim!

I arrived at the New York LOFT flagship store at 156 5th Avenue and was immediately greeted by Donna Kim who was wearing a fabulous red top and skinny jeans. Her hair perfectly tasseled and her makeup was flawless. Donna and I immediately went to work. As we browsed through the racks she asked me questions about my personal style, “What do you typically wear to a party? Do you like color? What’s a trend you’ve been dying to try but haven’t yet?” It was the perfect way to get to know me and my style, from there, we went picking away at anything that caught our eye. I loved the selection of prints, bold colors, and sweater knits.

I completely fell in love with one of the three looks we put together. It was festive, comfortable, and easy to transition from day to night which was perfect because I never expected to feel so comfortable and yet look so put together. Donna wisely said, “You have to feel comfortable in what you’re wearing, it gives you that boost of confidence,” and I definitely felt it.

For more information on our relationship with LOFT: cmp.ly/3