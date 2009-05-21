Behind the Scenes with Yigal Azrouel

One of the best things about working at StyleCaster is that there are so many opportunities for us to give back. Case in point: our very exciting charity platform that we’ve just launched! For any event that your charity may be organizing, our style experts will work closely with selected members of the host committee to style the perfect ensembles befitting even the most stringent (read: abstract) dress codes. Wildlife chic, anyone?

Here is a sneak peek behind the scenes of our most recent project. See models Adi Neumann and Rich Estrin get dressed up in their black-tie best for the “Miracle on the Hudson” event with Soho Synagogue, and see what Yigal Azrouel has to say about his involvement with the Synagogue. Check out our event pages for men and women for ideas of what to wear to the big night. And, for all of you Jewish boys and girls, click through to purchase tickets to the event.