Behind-the-Scenes with Steven Meisel, Freja Beha Erichsen and Lara Stone for Italian Vogue

L to R: Freja Beha Erichsen, Lara Stone, April 2010 Italian Vogue “Shrink to Fit” Photo: Steven Meisel

Steven Meisel is the photographer of moment if not decade, but the lens maestro is notoriously private. So when we saw this behind-the-scenes video of a Meisel shoot for the upcoming issue of Italian Vogue hit YouTube, we immediately checked it off as a must-watch. Titled Shrink to Fit, the editorial promises a modern day Lolita theme. And while we don’t get to see Meisel directly we do have a glimpse at his work process and collaborators. Along with the rows and rows of covetable accessories and sexy, shrunken outfits styled by Karl Templer, some of our favorite models, namely Freja Beha Erichsen, Lara Stone, Angela Lindvall and relative newcomer Giedre Dukauskaite strike their best poses. Plus with Pat McGrath on makeup and Guido Palau on hair, Meisel doesn’t just surround himself with just anybody and it shows. Take a look-see for yourself: