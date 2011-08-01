Behind the Scenes with Our Model Citizens

Take a glimpse behind the curtains where StyleCaster’s Model Citizens get glammed up for our latest exclusive editorial photographed by L.A. based photographer, Doug Inglish. We love a girl who can give back and look mind blowingly gorgeous while she’s doing it!

Jenny Shmizu verbalized it best when she told us, “it’s a lot of power to be a model, having this much… access to reach people in different countries and all over the world…why not use some of this…power for good, rather than be just a beautiful girl in a magazine.” The girls in Model Citizen are successful by any definition, beautiful by a mile, and they’ve reached beyond the unabashed glamour of fashion to support causes they believe in. Meet the models who take it to another level. -Kerry Pieri

Models:

Lyndsey Scott, NEXT

Alana Zimmer, Ford

Tao Okamoto, Ford

Elettra Wiedemann, NEXT

Jenny Shimizu, Women Management

Anna Speckhart, Marilyn Agency

Marike Le Roux, Wilhemina Models

Stylist: James Worthington DeMolet, Frank Reps

Stylist’s Assistant: Chris Lee

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Hair: Dennis Lanni, Art Department

Hair Assistant: Hannah Nichols

Make Up: Jenna Menard, Art Department

Make Up Assistant: Lucie Nguyen

Photographer for Behind the Scenes Images: Joseph D’Arco

