Behind The Scenes With Bird By Juicy Couture And Blogger Something Navy

It’s Monday, which means you’re definitely in need of your late afternoon pretty images fix. StyleCaster stopped by Arielle of Something Navy‘s NYC apartment before going behind the scenes to the Bird by Juicy Couture Fall ad shoot in Rockaway Beach. The result: a cool look at an “it” blogger, a pretty model and high fall style set to the beats of Miss TK & The Revenge. Jouir!

Credits:

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Music: “Future Power” by Miss TK & The Revenge



