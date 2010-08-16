StyleCaster
Share

Behind The Scenes With Bird By Juicy Couture And Blogger Something Navy

What's hot
StyleCaster

Behind The Scenes With Bird By Juicy Couture And Blogger Something Navy

Kerry Pieri
by

It’s Monday, which means you’re definitely in need of your late afternoon pretty images fix. StyleCaster stopped by Arielle of Something Navy‘s NYC apartment before going behind the scenes to the Bird by Juicy Couture Fall ad shoot in Rockaway Beach. The result: a cool look at an “it” blogger, a pretty model and high fall style set to the beats of Miss TK & The Revenge. Jouir!

Credits:
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Music: “Future Power” by Miss TK & The Revenge

97557 1281987323 486x Behind The Scenes With Bird By Juicy Couture And Blogger Something Navy
For more about our relationship with Juicy Couture please click here: cmp.ly/3

Related:
Lori Goldstein Styles Our Four Favorite Bloggers Of The Moment – Watch The Sneak Peek!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share