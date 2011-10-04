Behind The Scenes of Viktor & Rolf Spring 2012 Runway

The Viktor & Rolf show was characteristic of the brand’s overall image: playful and light, with a healthy combination of sophistication and girlish charm. The presentation, which took place in Paris during the city’s fashion week, featured a variety of textures, emphasized by the oversized and contrasting stitching running down the sides of most pieces. Mesh cutouts, mixed fabrics and an abundance of shimmer and layering was the icing on the tulle cake.

