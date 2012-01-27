Behind-The-Scenes Video: Elizabeth Olsen For Asos Magazine

We love how Elizabeth Olsen has become one of Hollywood’s latest sweethearts and understandably, that’s why she’s starring in the new Asos Magazine campaign.TheMartha Marcy May Marlene actress comes alive on camera (as usual) in this behind-the-scenes video shoot, shot on location at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.

In the video, Olsen proclaims fashion is like music. We agree. Haven’t we all put on a CD (you know you still own a few!) from the past and been transported back in time? Same with that old high school sweater you happily crawl into when you go back home to visit the folks.

When it comes to what Olsen loves to wear, she loves leather leggings and a good coat. And, unlike your typical Hollywood starlet prancing around in JimmyChoos, she refreshingly prefers flats. Check out the full video below!