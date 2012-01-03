Behind-The-Scenes: Versace x H&M Resort Featuring Abbey Lee

We were devastated when we learned that the Versace for H&M collection was going to be sold exclusively in Europe. We definitely had our debates on what the collection would include for spring. We also died over the previous collaboration and our curiosity definitely peaked with the thoughts of what Donatella would do next for the major retailer.

Apparently, some of our questions are answered as we discovered when we came upon these gorgeous photos of Abbey Lee posing for the campaign. Although the official photos for the advertisements have not been released, these pics give us a pretty great idea of what to expect. We’re loving the 1950’s references it seems like everyone will be channeling their inner Marilyn these days, no?

Click through the slideshow to see Abbey looking amazing as usual (BTW, we’re using these photos as inspiration to stick to our new exercise regime for 2012).

Photos via Modelina.