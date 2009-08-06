StyleCaster
Behind the scenes of the Topshop AW09 Campaign

Behind the scenes of the Topshop AW09 Campaign

I have yet to meet an embellishment I do not like. And to say that Topshop (house of sequins) is my guiltiest pleasure would be an epic understatement. That’s why I’m sitting here drooling over this behind the scenes video of the AW09 campaign. I’m sure you’ve all seen the First Look For AW/09 and like me, have started planning some fall purchases…HELLO structured mini! In the spirit of Rachel Zoe and the launch of her daily newsletter – I DIE.

This sequin and stone embellished jacket has my name written all over it.

Paying homage to both Rodarte and Balenciaga.

Don’t be surprised when you see me in studded hot pants pretending to be the Girl About Town.

