Behind the Scenes: Rachel Bilson’s New Global Ads

Sunglass Hut is banking on Rachel Bilson‘s influence as a global phenomenon. The petite, pretty girl is already the style director for the shady brand, but her role has been bumped to reach countries including the U.K., China, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, China and the Philippines via in-store imagery and possible appearances.

Bilson also blogs for the brand, answering reader questions and playing interviewer. Sunglass hut is slated to have 4,000 stores by 2015, which is, um, a lot. Bilson was hired as style director, according to Sunglass Hut chief executive officer Fabio dAngelantonio because of her love of sunglasses, his familiarity with her as Summer Roberts and the fact that people cried when they met her at the opening of the 5th Avenue Flagship opening. Cried.

The Mark Abrahams shot ads featuring the actress in an array of sunglasses will appear in store, on the blog and in window displays. Of course, the Bilson looks very pretty in the ads. She tells WWD that she likes in-store appearances best about her new job, People are just so responsive and excited that Im there to talk about sunglasses. It is very flattering if anyone wants my opinion on anything, so I think its fun. It is more about getting to meet people and talk to them about all sorts of stuff.”

If anyone had any questions concerning the power of celebrity possibly waning, I think there’s your answer. If fashion bloggers were the next celebrity, then the best idea is probably just to turn established celebrities into fashion bloggers.