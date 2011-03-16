Behind the Scenes on Rihanna’s Vogue Photoshoot [VIDEO]

As if you needed another reason to feel bad about yourself and the daunting swimsuit season…Rihanna just had to showcase her smoking hot bod on Vogue‘s April cover, appropriately dubbed the Shape issue. Go behind the scenes with the S.O.S superstar on an oceanic set, where she worked with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, who, Rihanna explains, “loves working with crazy people.” Also, in her interview, RiRi talks about embracing all shape and sizes, growing up fashion-hungry in Barbados, and what’s behind her choices for killer looks on the red carpet.

While you’re not getting entranced by her fiery red waves and tinge of a Caribbean accent, feel free to dance along to S&M, her infamous track, playing in the background. Catch a glimpse at pictures from the full spread featuring her enviable, sans photoshop body you know, just in case you already didn’t have enough incentive to start working out.

