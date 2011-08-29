Behind-the-Scenes of Missoni for Target Campaign

With the September 13th launch of the Missoni for Target collaboration just around the corner, excitement is reaching an all-time high for this legendary collection. In this behind-the-scenes video, Margherita Missoni gives us an insider look at the inspiration for the line, the continuing importance of family for the Missoni image, and why the 1960s remain near and dear to the brand’s heart.

Margherita’s irresistibleItalian accent and the clips from the filming of the commercials make this video a must-see for all you fashionistas counting down the days until you storm your local Target.