Behind The Scenes Of Meryl Streep’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Meryl Streep is truly an inspiration in every sense of the word. As a legendary actress, she has taken it upon herself to use her fame for a good cause — we wish more celebs out there would take a hint from her!

The Academy-Award winner is a promoter of womens rights, pushing Congress to fund the construction of a National Women’s History Museum, which has since been a long-standing topic of controversy.

In this behind-the-scenes look of her January Vogue cover shoot by Annie Leibovitz, Meryl requested that she also pose alongside several of D.C.’s most powerful women.

With the support of several U.S. Senators who have pledged their alliance to the National Women’s History Museum project, Meryl talks women, progress, and the direction that she hopes this impressive venture will take.

Watch Vogue’s behind-the-scenes video of Meryl Streep being the awesome lady that she is.