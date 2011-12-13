Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse At Lindsay Lohan’s Playboy Shoot

Many were divided regarding Lindsay Lohan‘s Playboy shoot, but I absolutely loved it. I thought she looked happy, healthy and relatively sane based on the troubled starlet’s history of boozin’, cruisin’ and usin’. But one thing that really irked me was that they totally airbrushed out every single one of her tattoos. (What? But the freckles were OK?!?)

Lindsay may not be on Kat Von D‘s level, but she’s certainly no stranger to inkage. It’s pretty clear that there was some heavy photo shopping involved here. Now, a picture has emerged of Linds behind-the-scenes and before the airbrush.

She looks innocent and almost a little sad as she smokes her trademark Parliament Light and stares blandly at the camera — the same instrument that made her career and proceeded to destroy it.

While I’m generally anti-airbrush, I’m glad that Playboy chose to minimize the depressing quality in the photos and made this seem a little more adult — and not like a little lost teen trying to make a quick million bucks.