Behind-The-Scenes: Chanel’s Latest Jewelry Campaign

Even though this new Chanel jewelry ad campaign kind of reminds us of the 90’sDe Beers’ Love is Forever commercials, there’s still something about this video that makes us want to fall in love in Paris.

Starring one of our favorite models, SigridAgren, and shot by photographer Dominique Isserman, the commercial has a decadent vintage feel we love (especially considering it includes amazingblingthat maybe we could never afford, but we’d still die to own).

Take a look at the video and see if it doesn’t make you want to take a quick jaunt to Paris with your honey. We know we’re cruising air fares at the moment…