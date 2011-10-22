Behind the Scenes: Apparition Editorial Shoot in Montauk

Inspired by the concept of mixing fall’s best knits with amazing eveningwear looks, we set out to create a romantic and gothic editorial fashion short one cold day in Montauk, Long Island. Our bags were filled with Chanel and Vera Wang runway looks, amazing jewels from Tom Binns and Alexis Bittar, and the wildest accessories we could find.

