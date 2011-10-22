Behind the Scenes: Apparition Editorial Shoot in Montauk

Inspired by the concept of mixing fall’s best knits with amazing eveningwear looks, we set out to create a romantic and gothic editorial fashion short one cold day in Montauk, Long Island. Our bags were filled with Chanel and Vera Wang runway looks, amazing jewels from Tom Binns and Alexis Bittar, and the wildest accessories we could find.
Click through the slideshow above to see behind-the-scenes snapshots from our little adventure, and go see the fab results here.
Our home base for the shoot was the lovely Solé East hotel in Montauk, Long Island.
A canopy of bamboo trees at Solé East.
We were so happy that it was sunny, considering the day before involved lots of pouring rain.
It still wasn't warm enough for us to enjoy the pretty pool, though!
We chose Solé East for this shoot because of its green, romantic gardens and landscaping.
An idyllic scene that I noted while we were scouting for locations.
We stumbled upon a small beach that I knew we would want to shoot on as soon as we spotted it.
There's something so lovely about the beach in the off season.
A rack of clothes waiting to be photographed in my room.
Samantha and Roz working their magic on the lovely Nikole Luna.
Braids added texture to Nikole's hair.
Filming in one of the bungalows on the grounds.
Patrick and Spencer on the dunes.
Nikole and our lovely sittings assistant Dawnn walking to the beach. It had gotten quite cold by this point in the day.
The last shot, on the beach.
Perfect timing!! Dusk descended on the beach as soon as we wrapped.
See you again soon, Montauk!