Behind the Scenes of Alexander Wang’s NYC Store Opening

During Fashion Week last month, there wasn’t a single taxicab not plastered with advertisements for one of the city’s biggest events: Alexander Wang’s first flagship store opening in NYC. Now, go behind the scenes of the store’s creation, from construction three days before to the huge party the designer threw on opening night. Catch footage of Wang mingling with Anna Wintour and Kanye West, and hear the man himself speak about the store’s concept, which he claims aimed to “create a space thathard and pristine and minimal at the same time.”