Behati Prinsloo’s Brilliant Beachside Shoot For Hipstamatic

If you don’t have an iPhone, you’re about to get really, really jealous. Hipstamatic, one of the device’s most buzzed about digital photography apps, teamed up with fashion photographer Ben Watts to create a lens that will allow users to take vibrant snapshots for summer, very much in his signature style.

Watts’ career began in Australia, and to celebrate the release of the aptly titled Bondi HipstaPak, he shot South African stunner Behati Prinsloo in a series of brilliant seaside pictures in Tulum, Mexico. With the lens’ super saturated colors and funky neon borders, you can transform your days on the beach with friends into fashion shoots in no time. (Hot Victoria’s Secret model body unfortunately not included.)

The Bondi HipstaPak is available for download on iTunes now, and be sure to click through for our favorite shots from Ben and Behati!

All photos by Ben Watts

