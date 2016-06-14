Adam Levine Finds Pregnant Behati Prinsloo So Hot, He Had to Share a Topless Pic

Adam Levine really, really loves sharing photos of his wife, Behati Prinsloo, on Instagram. Sometimes they’re sweet, sometimes silly, almost always adoring—and his latest is just straight-up sultry. Celebrating his lady’s pregnancy body, he posted a black-and-white shot of her wearing nothing but a pair of unzipped Levi’s, her mane of hair partially obstructing her face. Sup, Behati?

Like many models, it looks like pregnancy is treating her well. But it’s the model way to almost inexplicably sidestep many of the common side effects of pregnancy, looking effortlessly chic and energetic throughout (see most recently: Chrissy Teigen, Candice Swanepoel). This might be related to the fact that, at least in Prinsloo’s case, the cravings are rather benign. “She’s eating a lot of watermelon, a lot of watermelon,” Levine told ET in April. “Because, you know, they get random cravings for stuff and it’s just like, so much watermelon!” he bumbled on. So. Much. Watermelon.

Continuing to repeat himself, Levine added that his life’s purpose is to be a father, basically. “I’m ready to be a dad,” he said. “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really. All the other shit is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.” Good thing his first child—a baby girl—is on the way.